Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education launches

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State University has launched a new institute aimed at supporting the growth of the aerospace industry in Oklahoma and beyond. The Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education (OAIRE) will bring the state’s “aerospace innovation economy” together under one umbrella, according to university officials. OAIRE will support partnerships between university, commercial, military, and government agencies, generating high-tech jobs and cutting-edge research to the state.

