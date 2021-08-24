Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education launches
Oklahoma State University has launched a new institute aimed at supporting the growth of the aerospace industry in Oklahoma and beyond. The Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education (OAIRE) will bring the state’s “aerospace innovation economy” together under one umbrella, according to university officials. OAIRE will support partnerships between university, commercial, military, and government agencies, generating high-tech jobs and cutting-edge research to the state.generalaviationnews.com
