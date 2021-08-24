Miami calendar: What's coming up
(MIAMI, FL) Live events are coming to Miami.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:40 AM
Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101
In this session your team will get a hands-on understanding of the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment & many more.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101
In this session, they will get the right guidance to strategize and achieve machine learning at scale and many more.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 11:00 AM
Address: University of Miami, Miami, FL 33124
The Happiness Event of the Year returns to MIAMI! Explore the elements of wellbeing to learn how to become happier in all areas of life.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199
Come enjoy a fun night of in-person gaming at the StartUP FIU Hub with UPE!
