Miami, FL

Miami calendar: What's coming up

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 7 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Live events are coming to Miami.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXb8e_0bbOjzc700

Workshop : Getting started with Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals in 30 Min

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:40 AM

Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101

In this session your team will get a hands-on understanding of the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment & many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGoBa_0bbOjzc700

Webinar - AWS Machine Learning Master Class

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101

In this session, they will get the right guidance to strategize and achieve machine learning at scale and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALf5X_0bbOjzc700

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-MiFL

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHb0F_0bbOjzc700

World Happiness Summit® 2022 | WOHASU®

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 11:00 AM

Address: University of Miami, Miami, FL 33124

The Happiness Event of the Year returns to MIAMI! Explore the elements of wellbeing to learn how to become happier in all areas of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255IBW_0bbOjzc700

SIW - Gaming Night x UPE

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Come enjoy a fun night of in-person gaming at the StartUP FIU Hub with UPE!

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Miami#Upe
