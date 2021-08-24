Tucson calendar: What's coming up

(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Tucson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tucson:

Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

We reopen our plaza with Louis Prima Jr and the Witnesses for a fabulous evening of live music and swing dancing under the stars!

Mary Lattimore Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Los Angeles-based harpist Mary Lattimore performs on the Club stage.

Lala Lala Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

The indie rock project of Chicago-based songwriter Lillie West plays the Club stage.

DJ NADA + DJ COMPLIMENTS Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Harmony House party boss DJ Nada brings us an evening of records alongside Joel Crocco (Dope Cobra/Best Dog Award) making his DJ debut!

shame Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Explosive English post-punk outfit shame are back on the Club stage.