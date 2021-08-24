Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 7 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Tucson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tucson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCGfi_0bbOjpmr00

Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

We reopen our plaza with Louis Prima Jr and the Witnesses for a fabulous evening of live music and swing dancing under the stars!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NygT_0bbOjpmr00

Mary Lattimore

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Los Angeles-based harpist Mary Lattimore performs on the Club stage.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUnrW_0bbOjpmr00

Lala Lala

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

The indie rock project of Chicago-based songwriter Lillie West plays the Club stage.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bi7Ny_0bbOjpmr00

DJ NADA + DJ COMPLIMENTS

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Harmony House party boss DJ Nada brings us an evening of records alongside Joel Crocco (Dope Cobra/Best Dog Award) making his DJ debut!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bldvE_0bbOjpmr00

shame

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Explosive English post-punk outfit shame are back on the Club stage.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
472
Followers
412
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Club#Az 85701 Harmony House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy