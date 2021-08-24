Tucson calendar: What's coming up
(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Tucson calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tucson:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
We reopen our plaza with Louis Prima Jr and the Witnesses for a fabulous evening of live music and swing dancing under the stars!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Los Angeles-based harpist Mary Lattimore performs on the Club stage.
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:30 PM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
The indie rock project of Chicago-based songwriter Lillie West plays the Club stage.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Harmony House party boss DJ Nada brings us an evening of records alongside Joel Crocco (Dope Cobra/Best Dog Award) making his DJ debut!
Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:30 PM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Explosive English post-punk outfit shame are back on the Club stage.
