What’s up St. Louis: Local events calendar

(ST. LOUIS, MO) St. Louis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St. Louis:

Miss Gay St. Louis America 2022 Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1014 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Annual Miss Gay St. Louis America pageant, a city preliminary to Miss Gay Missouri America

Hibearnation 26 Bears Awaken Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 811 North 9th Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Hibearnation is back! Bears Awaken, ready to feast and frolic. Come on out Bears and admirerors alike!

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, St. Louis, St. Louis, MO 63101

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Speed Reading Class - St. Louis Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: St. Louis, MO 63101

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Saint Louis Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Saint Louis, MO 63101

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.