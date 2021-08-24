What’s up St. Louis: Local events calendar
(ST. LOUIS, MO) St. Louis is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St. Louis:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1014 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63101
Annual Miss Gay St. Louis America pageant, a city preliminary to Miss Gay Missouri America
Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM
Address: 811 North 9th Street, St. Louis, MO 63101
Hibearnation is back! Bears Awaken, ready to feast and frolic. Come on out Bears and admirerors alike!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, St. Louis, St. Louis, MO 63101
FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: St. Louis, MO 63101
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Saint Louis, MO 63101
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
