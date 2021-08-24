Live events on the horizon in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orlando:

Lil Gotit Live in Orlando! Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 22 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Lil Gotit will be making a stop in Orlando for his " Get N Dere Gang" tour! Get your tickets today!

Armor For Sleep Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 46 N Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Armor For Sleep w/ guests Never Loved and Silence of You

2021 Florida Legislative Luncheon Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 South Orange Avenue, #STE 1800, Orlando, FL 32801

Join us for an overview of the new laws and the changes imposed as a result of key bills. Learn how they will impact the future of Orlando.