Orlando, FL

Live events on the horizon in Orlando

Posted by 
Orlando Times
 7 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orlando:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VC7Q_0bbOjir000

Lil Gotit Live in Orlando!

Orlando, FL

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 22 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Lil Gotit will be making a stop in Orlando for his " Get N Dere Gang" tour! Get your tickets today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyoKs_0bbOjir000

Armor For Sleep

Orlando, FL

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 46 N Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Armor For Sleep w/ guests Never Loved and Silence of You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qg6bl_0bbOjir000

2021 Florida Legislative Luncheon

Orlando, FL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 255 South Orange Avenue, #STE 1800, Orlando, FL 32801

Join us for an overview of the new laws and the changes imposed as a result of key bills. Learn how they will impact the future of Orlando.

Comments / 0

 

Orlando Times

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

