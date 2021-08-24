Cancel
Man arrested after investigation into burglaries, thefts in Florence; woman a fugitive of justice

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested Thursday in Rockvale after a three-year investigation into a series of burglaries, vehicle thefts and property thefts in Florence. Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett said the FPD, with the assistance of a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy, executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Churchill in Rockvale in relation to crimes that occurred in the 800 block of South Union Street in Florence during a time span extending from 2018 through 2020.

