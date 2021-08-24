Live events coming up in Denver
(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denver:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Address: 980 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202
3 Nights of Live Jazz & Swing Music Starring Charles Turner & the Uptown Swing, also featuring Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 1909 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80202
The 6th Annual Mile High Urban Fashion x Music Experience brought to you by New Money Entertainment & Antix Apparel
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:40 AM
Address: 951 20th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Explore basic SQL queries on creating a table, inserting data into a table, deleting data, and more!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1630 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80202
Evening of wedding industry networking, spiked teas, light bites on one of Denver's newest rooftops!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 1920 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202
Alright stop, collaborate and listen!! The I Love the 90's Bash bar crawl is Saturday September 18th, 2021! Let's go back to the 90s!
