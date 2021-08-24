Minneapolis calendar: What's coming up
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Live events are coming to Minneapolis.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 315 1st ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Uncle Kracker will be live in concert Wednesday September 15!!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 414 North 6th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Join us for a spooktacular fun run course and great, local beer at Fulton Beer on Saturday, Oct 30 @ 11am
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Minneapolis, MN 55401
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 105 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Golden Magazine presents Golden Runway. Featured designers include WAY the Label, Denim Revival Co., Primrose, and ElaMariie Jewlery.
