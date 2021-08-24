Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis calendar: What's coming up

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 7 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Live events are coming to Minneapolis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1nLb_0bbOjMd800

Uncle Kracker live in concert!!

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 315 1st ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Uncle Kracker will be live in concert Wednesday September 15!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LXi2_0bbOjMd800

Colony House VIP Experience // Minneapolis, MN Oct 25

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAjsd_0bbOjMd800

Halloween Spooktacular 5k - Fulton Brewing | 2021 MN Brewery Running Series

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 414 North 6th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Join us for a spooktacular fun run course and great, local beer at Fulton Beer on Saturday, Oct 30 @ 11am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiI53_0bbOjMd800

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Minneapolis, MN 55401

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M8x3_0bbOjMd800

Golden Runway

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Golden Magazine presents Golden Runway. Featured designers include WAY the Label, Denim Revival Co., Primrose, and ElaMariie Jewlery.

