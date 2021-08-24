Rain continues into Wednesday; drier days ahead

Showers from Ida will continue to fall until later on this evening with breezy conditions. Happy September! We have officially finished off the month of August as the wettest one on record with 9.45″, which is almost 6″ above the normal precipitation amounts for the month. The remnants of Ida are here this morning giving us widespread showers through this afternoon. Thanks to Ida and a northern breeze, we will only see those temperatures in the mid 70s later today, so it’ll feel like fall! All of Ida’s rains will move off to the east by this evening making way for a great first night at the Canfield Fair! Grab a jacket though because temperatures combined with breezy conditions will make it feel chilly tonight. The fall weather finally settles in place and sticks around through into next week with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s, potentially 40s. Clear skies dominant starting tonight through Saturday. Chances for showers and storms are possible for that Sunday and Monday of your holiday weekend.