Rain continues into Wednesday; drier days ahead
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In what seems like a neverending story, rain is once again in the forecast. August has already eclipsed the 3-inch mark for rain and more is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. While the trend of wet weather has been with us, the activity won’t be as widespread as what we have been dealing with. Starting today, many locations across Southcentral will see morning showers with drier conditions into the afternoon. The only exception will be Prince William Sound, where up to an inch, if not more, can be expected through the day. This comes as the main moisture source begins to shift to the east and into the panhandle. Although drier weather can be expected this afternoon, overcast skies and cooler temperatures stay with us.www.alaskasnewssource.com
