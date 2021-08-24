Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Alyssa Milano says her uncle is on life support following last week's car accident

By CNNWire
ABC7 Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Alyssa Milano gave fans an update on her uncle following the car accident they were in last week. "Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He's on life support," Milano said in a TikTok video. "My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that. The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

