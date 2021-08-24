Cowboys' Israel Mukuamu: Lands on COVID-19 list
The Cowboys placed Mukuamu on the COVID-19 list Monday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Mukuamu was placed on the list Monday along with CeeDee Lamb and Malik Hooker after Dann Quinn and Carlos Watkins were removed from AT&T Stadium 90 minutes before Saturday's preseason contest against the Texans. The sixth-round pick out of South Carolina is competing with Jayron Kearse and Steven Parker for a backup safety role this season.www.cbssports.com
