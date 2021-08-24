Las Vegas calendar: Events coming up

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Vegas:

The Griffin Comedy Hour brought to you by Dr. Stoner Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 511 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Every Thursday night at The Griffin Hour, you will see nationally touring comedians performing live in beautiful Downtown Las Vegas!!

Summer Silent Disco @ The Container Park - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 707 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Join us for an EPIC summer silent disco. 3 Live DJs battling for your attention in an outdoor venue!

Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry : MAGIC SHOW At The Griffin Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 511 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Break-away star of the best selling magic show in Broadway history: The Illusionists, as seen on NBC, TLC, MTV viral videos and more!

Heroes & Villains Ball Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM

Address: 233 South 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

The Annual Heroes & Villains Ball is back at MEET Las Vegas! Come dressed for a winter formal like no other and raise money for charity.