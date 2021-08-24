Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas calendar: Events coming up

Las Vegas News Beat
 7 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Vegas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Rfsp_0bbOjDgb00

The Griffin Comedy Hour brought to you by Dr. Stoner

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 511 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Every Thursday night at The Griffin Hour, you will see nationally touring comedians performing live in beautiful Downtown Las Vegas!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jLaV_0bbOjDgb00

Summer Silent Disco @ The Container Park - Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 707 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Join us for an EPIC summer silent disco. 3 Live DJs battling for your attention in an outdoor venue!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1NQ6_0bbOjDgb00

Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry : MAGIC SHOW At The Griffin

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 511 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Break-away star of the best selling magic show in Broadway history: The Illusionists, as seen on NBC, TLC, MTV viral videos and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmNDx_0bbOjDgb00

Heroes & Villains Ball

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM

Address: 233 South 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

The Annual Heroes & Villains Ball is back at MEET Las Vegas! Come dressed for a winter formal like no other and raise money for charity.

