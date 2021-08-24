Las Vegas calendar: Events coming up
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Vegas:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Address: 511 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Every Thursday night at The Griffin Hour, you will see nationally touring comedians performing live in beautiful Downtown Las Vegas!!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 707 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Join us for an EPIC summer silent disco. 3 Live DJs battling for your attention in an outdoor venue!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 511 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Break-away star of the best selling magic show in Broadway history: The Illusionists, as seen on NBC, TLC, MTV viral videos and more!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM
Address: 233 South 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Annual Heroes & Villains Ball is back at MEET Las Vegas! Come dressed for a winter formal like no other and raise money for charity.
