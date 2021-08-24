What’s up Fort Worth: Local events calendar

(FORT WORTH, TX) Live events are coming to Fort Worth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Worth:

Panda Bday Bash 10pm Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

A celebration of life with laughter on Panda’s Bday and he brought some funny friends to make you laugh.

YVibe's Birthday at Hyena's Comedy Club Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

The Empress herself, Yarnell, will be celebrating her birthday with an evening full of laughter.

Love2Laugh Comedy Show Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 76102

C. Victorya Presents The Love2laugh Comedy Show, Hosted By Comedian GROSSMANN!

Laser and Health Academy Super Symposium 2021 Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Early Bird Registration... Come join the Fotona family for our 2021 Super Symposium in Fort Worth, Texas!

A New Year in Hollywood Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 101 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Ring in the New Year with all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood at the AC Hotel Fort Worth