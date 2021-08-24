Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

What’s up Fort Worth: Local events calendar

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 7 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) Live events are coming to Fort Worth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Worth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYKY4_0bbOjBv900

Panda Bday Bash 10pm

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

A celebration of life with laughter on Panda’s Bday and he brought some funny friends to make you laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eE45B_0bbOjBv900

YVibe's Birthday at Hyena's Comedy Club

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

The Empress herself, Yarnell, will be celebrating her birthday with an evening full of laughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XW9W_0bbOjBv900

Love2Laugh Comedy Show

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 76102

C. Victorya Presents The Love2laugh Comedy Show, Hosted By Comedian GROSSMANN!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gAY0_0bbOjBv900

Laser and Health Academy Super Symposium 2021

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Early Bird Registration... Come join the Fotona family for our 2021 Super Symposium in Fort Worth, Texas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ctmm5_0bbOjBv900

A New Year in Hollywood

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 101 West 5th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Ring in the New Year with all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood at the AC Hotel Fort Worth

