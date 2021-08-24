Live events Phoenix — what’s coming up
(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phoenix:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 33 South Third Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Enjoy Hundreds of Pop Up Shops, Samples, Tastings, Beauty Treatments, Fashion Shows, DIY Craft Workshops, Celebrity Speakers and more!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 200 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 668 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
Online – email will be sent a week prior to the class Click here to log into CERTS
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 400 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Come out and watch this boxing competition in order to support Impact Youth Sports and autism awareness.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 67 w Culver st., Phoenix, AZ 85003
Drew presents: Meditation in the Park Start your day off refreshed with the gathering of positive energy and high vibrations.
