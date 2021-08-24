Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Live events Phoenix — what’s coming up

PHX Sun-Times
 7 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phoenix:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K42qO_0bbOj8MD00

Arizona Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops, October 9-10, 2021

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 33 South Third Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Enjoy Hundreds of Pop Up Shops, Samples, Tastings, Beauty Treatments, Fashion Shows, DIY Craft Workshops, Celebrity Speakers and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gG5oM_0bbOj8MD00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — AZ

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3oqc_0bbOj8MD00

High Rise - Day One

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 668 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ

Online – email will be sent a week prior to the class Click here to log into CERTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5XWv_0bbOj8MD00

Saturday Night Fights

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 400 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Come out and watch this boxing competition in order to support Impact Youth Sports and autism awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WedZn_0bbOj8MD00

Drew presents: Meditation in the Park

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 67 w Culver st., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Drew presents: Meditation in the Park Start your day off refreshed with the gathering of positive energy and high vibrations.

