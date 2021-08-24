Panthers' Robby Anderson: Signs two-year extension

Anderson is signing a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Anderson signed a two-year, $20 contract last spring and responded with his first 1,000-yard season. The Panthers still have plenty of weaknesses, but wide receiver should be an annual strength with Anderson, DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall all under team control through 2023. It remains to be seen if QB Sam Darnold and OC Joe Brady are able to keep all three receivers well-fed in an offense that also has volume-hog Christian McCaffrey and a potential TE upgrade in Dan Arnold.