What’s up Los Angeles: Local events calendar

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Los Angeles:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Huntington Park Huntington Park, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Huntington Park, CA 90255

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

SoulfulofNoise Music Festival Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 East 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001

SoulfulofNoise Music Festival is a celebration of Music, Art, & Culture with performances by the best Independent Artists in the Nation

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Huntington Park, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Cudahy, CA 90255

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Little Vibe Friday Open Mic Night Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 8874 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90003

A safe place for artist and creatives to showcase themselves!

Speed Reading Class - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, CA 90001

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.