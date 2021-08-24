What’s up Los Angeles: Local events calendar
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Los Angeles:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Huntington Park, CA 90255
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 1000 East 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001
SoulfulofNoise Music Festival is a celebration of Music, Art, & Culture with performances by the best Independent Artists in the Nation
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Cudahy, CA 90255
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 8874 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90003
A safe place for artist and creatives to showcase themselves!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Los Angeles, CA 90001
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
