Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Toronto: Kenneth Branagh, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart to Keynote Festival

By Etan Vlessing
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCIvl_0bbOj3wa00

Kenneth Branagh , Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart are set to take part in candid conversations at the Toronto Film Festival next month, organizers said on Tuesday.

And to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S., TIFF will hold a special screening from Yard 44 and NBC News Studios of the documentary Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11, by Bjørn Johnson and David Belton. The film explores the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. via recordings made in a simple video booth that captured the emotional responses of around 500 Americans.

The 2001 terrorist attacks came midway through the Toronto Film Festival that year and forced fest organizers to pause screenings, shut down red carpets and help attendees as they attempted to return home.

Branagh will keynote TIFF as his latest movie, Belfast , has a gala presentation at the festival. Cumberbatch appears in two movies in Toronto this year: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain .

And Stewart plays Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, which will also screen in Toronto next month. TIFF also booked informal conversations with Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun and Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul for its Sept. 9 to 18 run.

Elsewhere, Toronto has filled out the jury for its 2021 Platform Prize competition by adding Clio Barnard, Valerie Complex, Kazik Radwanski and Anthony Chen as judges to the group to be led by Riz Ahmed.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Louis Wain
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Will Sharpe
Person
Anthony Chen
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Tiff#Nbc News Studios#Americans#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Will Kristen Stewart earn an Oscar nom for ‘Spencer’? She could follow in Natalie Portman’s ‘Jackie’ footsteps

“Spencer” is slated to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September with Kristen Stewart front-and-center in the title role as Princess Diana. But even before its unveiling, seven of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets thus far think she’ll be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. If so, she’d follow in the footsteps of Natalie Portman in “Jackie.” SEEWill Denzel Washington’s treacherous Shakespearean role finally bring him into the three-Oscar club? Like “Spencer,” “Jackie” was a biographical drama from director Pablo Larrain that premiered at Venice and explored the inner life of a woman who struggled with...
MoviesCollider

'Spencer' Trailer Reveals a Profound Princess Di Biopic From Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín

NEON has unveiled the first trailer for Spencer, the upcoming Princess Di biopic that hails from internationally acclaimed director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) and stars Kristen Stewart as the late Princess of Wales. Set in 1991 at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, Spencer unravels over the festivities of the Christmas holidays and tells the story of what may have transpired in the life of Princess Diana’s as she struggles with a marriage gone cold, rumors of affairs, unwanted notoriety, and an impending divorce from her husband Prince Charles.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

The Power of the Dog Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Whistling Cowboy in Netflix Western

Netflix has released a stunning teaser for their upcoming western, The Power of the Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. Written and directed by famed New Zealand filmmaker, Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog is an adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name. In the film, Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a domineering rancher in Montana, who inspires fear and awe in those around him. You can check out the teaser below.
MoviesTelegraph

Sorry, Netflix – take away 007 and Daniel Craig isn’t a true movie star

In March 2005, an agreeably frosty Russian-set thriller called Archangel aired on BBC Two. There was some hype around the film, largely because it was adapted for television from a Robert Harris bestseller. Almost nobody, however, cared that it starred a then-borderline-obscure actor named Daniel Craig. And yet, just a...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Netflix Releases Dates for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter seasons, with Adam McKay’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up headlining the list of buzz-worthy titles. It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill, among other big names. Jane Campion’s drama The Power...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Actor Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan to Star in Horror Film ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame will team up for “Cuckoo,” an upcoming horror movie from Neon. Tilman Singer is writing and directing the film, which begins production in 2022. Additional cast members include Sofia Boutella (“Atomic Blonde”), Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani. “Cuckoo” marks Singer’s sophomore feature following the supernatural thriller “Luz.” Neon, the financier of the film, didn’t provide a single detail about the movie, except that it falls in the horror genre. Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment will serve as producers, along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Brad Allan Dies: Stunt Guru In Jackie Chan And ‘Kingsman’ Films, ‘Shang-Chi’ Was 48

Bradley James Allan, the influential Australian stuntman, stunt coordinator and actor who was a longtime member of Jackie Chan’s team and who most recently was the supervising stunt coordinator and second-unit director on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has died. He was 48. Chan announced his death on his website, saying only that he had passed away from illness. Allan’s credits include tentpole hits from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Wonder Woman to Insidious: Chapter 3, Pacific Rim, The Adventures of Tintin, Kick-Ass and Avatar. He also worked on all three Kingsman movies including as supervising stunt...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This Critically Panned Casey Affleck Film Is Suddenly Popular On Hulu

Not every movie can be a major success but we bet Casey Affleck wished he skipped out on this one. Unlike other amazing films he’s been a part of like The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Ocean’s Eleven, this thriller is sitting at a dismal 23% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Montana StatePosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Film Set in Montana Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch Debuts Trailer

The trailer is definitely setting itself up to be a big awards contender for the Academy Awards this winter. Netflix just released a trailer for their new film The Power of the Dog featuring big actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch(Dr. Strange), Kirsten Dunst(Spider-Man), Jesse Plemons(Game Night), and Kodi Smit-McPhee(X-Men: Apocalypse). The film is directed by Jane Campion(The Piano), who is one of the few women who has ever been nominated for Best Director by the Academy Awards. Watch the trailer below.
Moviesprima.co.uk

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie unveils first trailer

The breathtaking first trailer for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic has been unveiled. Spencer takes place during a desperate Christmas holiday period in 1991, where Diana was on the verge of ending her marriage to Prince Charles. This first teaser reflects the claustrophobic environment Diana endured, as the elegant gowns...
Moviesstartattle.com

Spencer (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Kristen Stewart

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. Startattle.com – Spencer 2021.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Benedict Cumberbatch Film 'The Power of the Dog' to Headline BFI London Film Festival Gala

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” will headline the 65th BFI London Film Festival’s gala this October. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), Kirsten Dunst (“Spider-Man”) and Jesse Plemons (“The Irishman”). Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Let Me In”) also stars. More from Variety. Oscars Predictions: Best Director - Will...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One X-Men Star Turned Down Harry Potter, Complete With An F-Bomb

X2: X-Men United’s Alan Cumming has an acting resume that spans across multiple mediums – film, television, streaming and stage. Over the years, Cumming has taken part in many classics and box office hits, but there’s one film opportunity that he passed up. According to the actor, the role wasn’t even worth his time and effort. Cumming broke down why he turned down a role in the Harry Potter franchise with an expletive-filled send-off.
Moviesuticaphoenix.net

Matt Damon Thinks Superheroes & Streaming Are Ruining Movies

Matt Damon has opened up about the challenges that modern cinema faces, specifically the prevalence of superhero movies and streaming services. Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Matt Damon believes that streaming and superheroes are ruining cinema. Almost 25 years have passed since Good Will Hunting made Damon an international star and throughout that period he’s remained a consistent force among Hollywood’s top-rated actors. Able to play a wide range of characters in various genres, Damon found considerable success as an action star, particularly in the Bourne franchise.
MoviesNME

Margot Robbie joins Tom Hanks in cast of Wes Anderson’s next movie

Margot Robbie has been cast in Wes Anderson’s next film project. The actor, who plays Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, has joined the director’s next untitled film opposite Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie’s role is believed to be in...
MoviesMovieWeb

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange 2 Is Bonkers While Praising Sam Raimi

Benedict Cumberbatch will soon be hurled into the madness of the Marvel multiverse in upcoming Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the actor has now heaped praise onto director Sam Raimi. Though he remained tight-lipped when it comes to any potential spoilers, Cumberbatch was able to tease the scope suggested by the movie's title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy