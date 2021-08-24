Toronto: Kenneth Branagh, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart to Keynote Festival

Kenneth Branagh , Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart are set to take part in candid conversations at the Toronto Film Festival next month, organizers said on Tuesday.

And to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S., TIFF will hold a special screening from Yard 44 and NBC News Studios of the documentary Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11, by Bjørn Johnson and David Belton. The film explores the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. via recordings made in a simple video booth that captured the emotional responses of around 500 Americans.

The 2001 terrorist attacks came midway through the Toronto Film Festival that year and forced fest organizers to pause screenings, shut down red carpets and help attendees as they attempted to return home.

Branagh will keynote TIFF as his latest movie, Belfast , has a gala presentation at the festival. Cumberbatch appears in two movies in Toronto this year: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain .

And Stewart plays Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, which will also screen in Toronto next month. TIFF also booked informal conversations with Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun and Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul for its Sept. 9 to 18 run.

Elsewhere, Toronto has filled out the jury for its 2021 Platform Prize competition by adding Clio Barnard, Valerie Complex, Kazik Radwanski and Anthony Chen as judges to the group to be led by Riz Ahmed.