Pleasanton events coming up

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pleasanton:

A Taste of Chocolate Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Centennial Park, 5353 Sunol Blvd, Pleasanton, CA

September is National Senior Center month so celebrate with chocolate! A free chocolate tasting event and a screening of a short video on the history of chocolate, along with raffle prizes. 1:30 ...

It's Back to School Month! Kick off the semester with 20% off Family Boxes Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4233 Rosewood Dr #11, Pleasanton, CA

It's Back to School Month! Kick off the semester with 20% off Family Boxes at iniBurger! About this Event iniBurger, a Bay Area-based gourmet burger concept known for featuring a 100% Halal menu...

Senior Lunch Program Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Centennial Park, 5353 Sunol Blvd, Pleasanton, CA

The Senior Center Lunch Program offered through Open Heart Kitchen continues to provide curbside or walk-up lunch pickup Monday through Friday at the Senior Center roundabout from 11:45 a.m. ...

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3100 Finley Rd, Pleasanton, CA

TREASURE | Body, Mind, + Soul - A physical and philosophical treasure hunt into joy. Join Jenn Perell Bush & Jenni Wendell for a sweet Sunday afternoon at Luminary Farm. There is a lot going on in...

Kids Class: Savory Crepes and Lemonade Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3059 Hopyard Road JK, Pleasanton, CA

Students will work in small groups of 3-4. Maximum of 12 students in each class. Students will be standing, cooking and working for most of the class. On Site Cooking Class Procedures...