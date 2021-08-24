Coming soon: Oakland events

(OAKLAND, CA) Live events are coming to Oakland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

Good Morning Alameda Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1926 Park St, Alameda, CA

Featuring Coffee Cultures with Alameda s new Police Chief Nishant Joshi.

Walking Tour: Lower Oakmore's Secret Stairways and Storybook Homes Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1440 Leimert Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602

Nestled between the Glenview and Dimond neighborhoods, Oakmore was developed starting in 1926 with the completion of the Leimert Bridge.

Volleyball - AoA-Coed - Alameda, CA 2021 Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 401 Pacific Ave, Alameda, CA

Please do not register your student unless you have received the letter confirming their place on the team. There are no refunds for incorrect registrations - thank you!

Sip of Summer Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2820 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602

2021 Summer Fundraiser hosted by Allen Temple Health & Social Services Board of Directors

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oakland, CA 94601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.