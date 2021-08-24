Cancel
Detroit, MI

Coming soon: Detroit events

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 7 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Detroit calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Detroit area:

Reflections of Beauty: The Madam C.J. Walker Story

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 E. Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

This is a multimedia musical storytelling of the life of ground-breaking entrepreneur, activist, and inventor Madam C.J. Walker.

Paint Like Basquiat

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Tap into your creativity, and create a masterpiece to decorate your space!

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening Training Tour - Detroit

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: tba, Detroit, MI 48201

Flavor Beauty Bar Teeth Whitening Training  its time to earn up to $1200+ a day! Flavor Beauty Bar presents the Professional Cosmetic Teeth

Monthly Botox & Dermal Filler Training Certification - Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4160 John R st., Detroit, MI 48201

Our Detroit, Michigan Trainer will come to your office to train you on how to inject Botox® and Dermal Fillers during any day this month.

WDET Comedy Showcase - What's So Funny About Detroit?

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3930 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

WDET hosts six of the city’s funniest stand-up comedians at the iconic Old Miami Bar & Backyard in Midtown.

ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

