Houston calendar: Coming events

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

VALERIE TOSI (CONAN, NETFLIX) Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Jackson Street, #130c, Houston, TX 77002

VALERIE TOSI (CONAN, NETFLIX) presented by Comedy Hub Houston ONE NIGHT ONLY

COMPANY Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 1125 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes COMPANY; Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award winning musical!

Immersive Van Gogh (Peak) Houston, TX | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: To be announced

For full details please visit HoustonVanGogh.com/ This event has a no refund policy