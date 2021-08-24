Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 7 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxFZx_0bbOixxI00

VALERIE TOSI (CONAN, NETFLIX)

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Jackson Street, #130c, Houston, TX 77002

VALERIE TOSI (CONAN, NETFLIX) presented by Comedy Hub Houston ONE NIGHT ONLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20in58_0bbOixxI00

COMPANY

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 1125 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes COMPANY; Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award winning musical!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdZLO_0bbOixxI00

Immersive Van Gogh (Peak)

Houston, TX | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: To be announced

For full details please visit HoustonVanGogh.com/ This event has a no refund policy

Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

