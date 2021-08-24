Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln events calendar

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 7 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Live events are coming to Lincoln.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBDqA_0bbOiuJ700

Civil Rights Conference 2021 (CRC2021)

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508

Lincoln Commission on Human Rights Civil Rights Conference & Pre-Conference

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYnXA_0bbOiuJ700

Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!)

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2110 Sheridan Boulevard, Lincoln, NE 68502

Sanctuary Worship sign-up for Westminster Presbyterian, Lincoln, NE. Guidelines are in full Event Description.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFxgQ_0bbOiuJ700

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Lincoln

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Lincoln, NE 68502

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQUc7_0bbOiuJ700

14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join us in Lincoln for the 14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference from November 8th-9th, 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edUXG_0bbOiuJ700

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68502

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
779
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Virtual Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lincoln, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Check out these homes on the Lincoln market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful beautiful beautiful! You don't want to miss this 5 bedroom 3 bath, fireplace, wood stone, 2 car garage, located on a quiet street,
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln public pools closing for summer on Sunday

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (LINCOLN, Neb.) This weekend will be the public's last chance to get out of the heat at one of Lincoln's nine public pools, KLKN Lincoln reported. According to Lincoln Parks & Rec., public pools will close after 6 p.m. on Sunday with Lincoln Public Schools back in session next week, capping off what officials called a good summer for swimming.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Sun forecast for Lincoln — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln sports lineup: What’s trending

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy