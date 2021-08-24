San Jose events coming up

(SAN JOSE, CA) Live events are coming to San Jose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Jose:

AAi Farm Box Packing San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 S. Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Pack farm boxes of fresh produce for neighbors suffering hardship

Copy of FREE Stop The Bleed Training San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 353 West Julian Street, San Jose, CA 95110

STOP THE BLEED is a basic bleeding control course that teaches you simple steps to save an injured person until 911 arrived.

Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (San Jose) San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 453 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Learn how to apply psychology to websites, apps & digital campaigns. Complete both courses in just one week.

Lil' Easy Backyard Party San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 91 South Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

The Poor House Bistro Presents the 8th Annual Lil' Easy Backyard Party Sunday September 19th 2021

Live Wholesale Dealer Only Bid Sales in San Jose San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: TriStar Motors Dealer Services, San Jose, CA 95110

TriStar Motors conducts a monthly wholesale only dealer close bid sale in San Jose. Learn how to bid wholesale cars. #realcardealerschool