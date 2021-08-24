Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 7 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UikoR_0bbOijqM00

Miz Kitty's Parlour Vaudeville Variety Show - 20th Year Celebration!

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYYhi_0bbOijqM00

Connection instead of completion- love your way into a healthy relationship

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Portland, OR 97201

Stop looking for your other half - become whole and form a healthy relationship with another whole

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSNmg_0bbOijqM00

The Paperboys

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJbgI_0bbOijqM00

Matt Alber, Jon Garcia (Album Release)

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bUki_0bbOijqM00

California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Trending lifestyle headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

News wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Vintage NW Condo, Two Bedroom, + office. Centrally located in Portland's NW Alphabet neighborhood. Remodeled Kitchen, custom built-cabinets, gas fireplace in liv rm, hardwood
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Lifestyle wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Portland, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

House-hunt Portland: What’s on the market

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Portland area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Comments / 0

Community Policy