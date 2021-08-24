Walnut Creek events coming up

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Walnut Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walnut Creek:

Reiki Level 2 Class Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 43 Quail Court, Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Learn to share Reiki remotely, practice professionally and incorporate the sacred symbols with Danielle Mai and Cybele Lerman, Reiki Masters

Zeppelin Live - The International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band! Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Zeppelin Live, California's Regional, National & International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!

Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

This is just another comedy show feature all guy comics SYKE! Sausage Fest Comedy brings you lineups dominated by the funniest lady comics!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94595

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

House of Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

House of Floyd - A Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd