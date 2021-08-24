Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek events coming up

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 7 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Walnut Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walnut Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I00CW_0bbOibmY00

Reiki Level 2 Class

Walnut Creek, CA

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 43 Quail Court, Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Learn to share Reiki remotely, practice professionally and incorporate the sacred symbols with Danielle Mai and Cybele Lerman, Reiki Masters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCbOB_0bbOibmY00

Zeppelin Live - The International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!

Walnut Creek, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Zeppelin Live, California's Regional, National & International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAt4k_0bbOibmY00

Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live

Walnut Creek, CA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

This is just another comedy show feature all guy comics SYKE! Sausage Fest Comedy brings you lineups dominated by the funniest lady comics!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8WWI_0bbOibmY00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Walnut Creek, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94595

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7q2T_0bbOibmY00

House of Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd

Walnut Creek, CA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

House of Floyd - A Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

