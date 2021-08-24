Manhattan events coming soon

(MANHATTAN, NY) Live events are lining up on the Manhattan calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:

End of Summer (Sales) Special New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

Many amazing end-of-summer finds and deals are waiting to be made at the Bazaar! 100+ unique vendors offering sales specials up to 50% off.

Dark & Dirty @ Stand Up NY New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:15 PM

Address: 236 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024

We run a super fun show with a great mixture of headliner & feature acts. This is the cheapest way to experience Stand Up NY.

(Women Sold Out) Muslim Singles Mixer in Central Park Sponsored by muzmatch New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 86th Street Transverse, New York, NY 10024

Join Us for Our 1st Muslim Charity Singles Mixer/Picnic in Central Park NYC | Sponsored by muzmatch, Where Single Muslims *Actually* Meet

Monday Night Mob: Free Comedy Show NYC New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 236 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024

Join us every Monday night for the best free NYC stand up comedy show!

We love NYC + 5-Year Anniversary New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

Come celebrate with us and the 100+ curated merchants by shopping one-of-a-kind and limited-edition goods that can't be found elsewhere.