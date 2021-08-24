Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan events coming soon

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 7 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Live events are lining up on the Manhattan calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMZck_0bbOiZxy00

End of Summer (Sales) Special

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

Many amazing end-of-summer finds and deals are waiting to be made at the Bazaar! 100+ unique vendors offering sales specials up to 50% off.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qm3ba_0bbOiZxy00

Dark & Dirty @ Stand Up NY

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:15 PM

Address: 236 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024

We run a super fun show with a great mixture of headliner & feature acts. This is the cheapest way to experience Stand Up NY.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwsrh_0bbOiZxy00

(Women Sold Out) Muslim Singles Mixer in Central Park Sponsored by muzmatch

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 86th Street Transverse, New York, NY 10024

Join Us for Our 1st Muslim Charity Singles Mixer/Picnic in Central Park NYC | Sponsored by muzmatch, Where Single Muslims *Actually* Meet

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zd3ra_0bbOiZxy00

Monday Night Mob: Free Comedy Show NYC

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 236 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024

Join us every Monday night for the best free NYC stand up comedy show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkEdv_0bbOiZxy00

We love NYC + 5-Year Anniversary

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

Come celebrate with us and the 100+ curated merchants by shopping one-of-a-kind and limited-edition goods that can't be found elsewhere.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
834
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Ny#Live Events#Central Park#Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows diesel prices around Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) You could be saving up to $2.00 per gallon on diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Manhattan area on Tuesday, found that Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Your Manhattan lifestyle news

(MANHATTAN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manhattan, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Single-family homes for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Looking for a house in Manhattan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Sales-Minded Commission Recruiter; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. Open Arts Lab Coordinator; 4. Client Success Associate (US Operations); 5. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available; 6. Foster Program Manager; 7.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Client Service Associate (J11404:NY); 2. Sales Administrative Assistant (REMOTE); 3. Customer Support Representative - Remote Position; 4. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Customer Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy