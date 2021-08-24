Alameda calendar: What's coming up

(ALAMEDA, CA) Live events are coming to Alameda.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alameda:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Oakland Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Oakland, CA 94501

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Alameda Rent Program Informational Workshop Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 703 Atlantic Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

This workshop will discuss the practical application of residential rental unit regulations in the City of Alameda.

Red Meat, I See Hawks In L.A. Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1435 Webster St., Alameda, CA 94501

WEAD, Ivy Room, Fireside Lounge & Talent Moat Presents - Tiny Towns Outdoor Concert Series

Sazon Latin Food Festival Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 950 West Mall Square, Alameda, CA 94501

Dozens of curated food options from all over Latin America!

The Food Bank Players present "Sylvia" Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1435 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Sylvia by A. R. Gurney - a fundraiser play for The Alameda Food Bank