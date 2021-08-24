Cancel
Bronx, NY

Live events coming up in Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 7 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Bronx has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bronx area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awss5_0bbOiWJn00

R&B Sunday’s Girls Need Love Edition

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3114 3rd Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451

R&B Sunday’s “Girls Need Love Edition” Sunday May 2nd 2pm -10pm DRESS CODE: Fashionable/Neat NO HOODIES NO SWEATS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGqNL_0bbOiWJn00

Ladies Night

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 3114 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Best Happy Hour and After Party in New York, Ladies Night @ Flava's Restaurant and Lounge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDuQA_0bbOiWJn00

Push The World Tour August 28th, 2021

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: E 157 St & W 161 St, Bronx, NY 10451

Workout, Earn Points to Win Prizes. Add ons include One Rep Max Competition, Fittest Body Competition & Get Money Calisthenics Competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSQkH_0bbOiWJn00

Mood Board Buffet

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 Canal Place, Bronx, NY 10451

Mood Board Buffet with ALL materials included to make the perfect mood board for your next photo shoot ! Photo Studio Discount Included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wr92Q_0bbOiWJn00

Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3052 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Self Care Sundays at JD. Body Treats Starting Sun, Aug 22nd.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

