Live events coming up in Bronx
(BRONX, NY) Bronx has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Bronx area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 3114 3rd Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451
R&B Sunday’s “Girls Need Love Edition” Sunday May 2nd 2pm -10pm DRESS CODE: Fashionable/Neat NO HOODIES NO SWEATS
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 3114 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451
Best Happy Hour and After Party in New York, Ladies Night @ Flava's Restaurant and Lounge.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: E 157 St & W 161 St, Bronx, NY 10451
Workout, Earn Points to Win Prizes. Add ons include One Rep Max Competition, Fittest Body Competition & Get Money Calisthenics Competition.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 15 Canal Place, Bronx, NY 10451
Mood Board Buffet with ALL materials included to make the perfect mood board for your next photo shoot ! Photo Studio Discount Included.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 3052 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451
Self Care Sundays at JD. Body Treats Starting Sun, Aug 22nd.
Comments / 0