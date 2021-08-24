Live events coming up in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Bronx has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bronx area:

R&B Sunday’s Girls Need Love Edition Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3114 3rd Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451

R&B Sunday’s “Girls Need Love Edition” Sunday May 2nd 2pm -10pm DRESS CODE: Fashionable/Neat NO HOODIES NO SWEATS

Ladies Night Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 3114 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Best Happy Hour and After Party in New York, Ladies Night @ Flava's Restaurant and Lounge.

Push The World Tour August 28th, 2021 Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: E 157 St & W 161 St, Bronx, NY 10451

Workout, Earn Points to Win Prizes. Add ons include One Rep Max Competition, Fittest Body Competition & Get Money Calisthenics Competition.

Mood Board Buffet Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 Canal Place, Bronx, NY 10451

Mood Board Buffet with ALL materials included to make the perfect mood board for your next photo shoot ! Photo Studio Discount Included.

Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3052 3rd Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451

Self Care Sundays at JD. Body Treats Starting Sun, Aug 22nd.