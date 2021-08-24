Events on the Seattle calendar

(SEATTLE, WA) Seattle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seattle area:

Seattle Aquarium Family Camp: Plankton to Pinnipeds Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle, WA 98101

Seattle Aquarium Family Camp 2021: Plankton to Pinnipeds. Tickets available for select dates June 22nd through September 10th

An Evening with Iris DeMent Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: 216 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101

True West Presents An Evening with Iris DeMent at The Triple Door

SketchFest Seattle 2021 Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA 98101

SketchFest Seattle, the world’s original sketch comedy festival, comes roaring back LIVE at our home at Unexpected Productions

IGDA Seattle Ice Cream Social @ PAX Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Grab some ice cream with IGDA Seattle while you're between PAX sessions or meetings. Pick your favorite ice cream shop and come have a chat!

Beer + Yoga at Old Stove Brewing Co Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

The morning begins with an all levels yoga class followed by a pint of your favorite Old Stove Brew!