Brooklyn events coming up
(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brooklyn:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hosted by Peter Grosz, Vivek Netrakanti & Shenuque Tissera ft. Gus Constantellis, Girls With Brown Hair, Negin Farsad, Vanessa Jackson
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hosted by Maria DeCotis & Steve Jeanty ft. Lucas Bros, Please Don't Destroy, Milly Tamarez, Marcia Belsky & Steve Way
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 644 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Get ready for the end of summer sendoff with Metal Grade Babes Burlesque at Lucky 13 Saloon! We're getting "Dirty, Sticky, Sweet!"
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 216 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Celebration dinner for Jesecca the Goddess, healer, sister, daughter and friend.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 71 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Debutea Garden is delighted to invite you to our Modern Ikebana Flower Workshop series.
