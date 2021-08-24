Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn events coming up

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 7 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brooklyn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BePkI_0bbOiUYL00

We Fixed It

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Hosted by Peter Grosz, Vivek Netrakanti & Shenuque Tissera ft. Gus Constantellis, Girls With Brown Hair, Negin Farsad, Vanessa Jackson

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfQox_0bbOiUYL00

Jack's Fruit: A Comedy-Music Variety Show

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Hosted by Maria DeCotis & Steve Jeanty ft. Lucas Bros, Please Don't Destroy, Milly Tamarez, Marcia Belsky & Steve Way

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxf81_0bbOiUYL00

Metal Grade Babes Burlesque: "Dirty, Sticky, Sweet"

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 644 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Get ready for the end of summer sendoff with Metal Grade Babes Burlesque at Lucky 13 Saloon! We're getting "Dirty, Sticky, Sweet!"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHGo0_0bbOiUYL00

Jesecca’s Going Away Celebration

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 216 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Celebration dinner for Jesecca the Goddess, healer, sister, daughter and friend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McnLR_0bbOiUYL00

Modern Ikebana Flower Arrangement Workshop and Tea Tasting

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 71 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Debutea Garden is delighted to invite you to our Modern Ikebana Flower Workshop series.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
796
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlesque#Live Events#Ny 11217 Get
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

The lineup: Sports news in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Brooklyn sports. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

House-hunt Brooklyn: What’s on the market

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these Brooklyn homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come home to this large three-bedroom located in the sought after neighborhood of Midwood; a pre-war elevator co-op building built in 1938! The apartment
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Your Brooklyn lifestyle news

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Thursday has sun for Brooklyn — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Brooklyn Saturday

(BROOKLYN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Brooklyn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

These Brooklyn companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Brooklyn are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Customer Care Advocate; 2. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Inbound Customer Service Representative - Remote (St. Petersburg, FL/Tampa Bay); 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy