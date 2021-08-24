Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Live events coming up in Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:

Back-to-School Celebration #4

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2900 Island Ave Suite 2946, Philadelphia, PA

The School District of Philadelphia is excited to partner with RadioOne and Brown's Shoprite for our annual Back to School Celebrations! Students and families are invited to join us at the...

The Fathers Club (In The Park)

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA

The Fathers Club- Male parenting classes for all. We discuss problems, issues, events and solutions. A Parenting class for Super Heroes!

WhistlePig Whiskey Dinner - Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1428-1432 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Join us for an evening of WhistlePig Whiskey perfectly paired with Del Frisco's cuisine.

Friends Life Care Seminar - Friends Center

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1501 Cherry St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Friends Life Care may be your certainty in uncertain times. Explore options to get peace of mind & ensure long term care needs are covered.

Salesforce Admin 201 and App Builder Training In Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: საირა-ცენტრი, 2929 Arch St Suite 1700, Philadelphia, PA

Salesforce Admin 201 and App Builder 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )

