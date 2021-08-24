Baltimore events coming up
(BALTIMORE, MD) Live events are coming to Baltimore.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baltimore:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 500 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Thinking about law school? Join us for an information session, tour, and law school class!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 413 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
COME AND CELEBRATE VEGAN JUICEOLOGY'S NEW LOCATION GRAND OPENING!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 206 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Learn how you can master the home buying process with a pressure-free, salaried agent and trusted mortgage partner.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 660 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201
We will discuss what it means to be a responsible scientist
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1818 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Join us on Third Fridays at Montego Bar&Grille for food, drinks, live music and more.
