Baltimore, MD

Baltimore events coming up

The Baltimorean
(BALTIMORE, MD) Live events are coming to Baltimore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baltimore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ezjB_0bbOiRuA00

Visit Maryland Fall 2021 - Law Preview Nights

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Thinking about law school?  Join us for an information session, tour, and law school class!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY2KL_0bbOiRuA00

VEGAN JUICEOLOGY'S GRAND OPENING EVENT

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 413 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

COME AND CELEBRATE VEGAN JUICEOLOGY'S NEW LOCATION GRAND OPENING!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnjan_0bbOiRuA00

Baltimore County Home Buying Class | The Experience With A Salaried Agent

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Learn how you can master the home buying process with a pressure-free, salaried agent and trusted mortgage partner.

September Responsible Conduct of Research Training

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 660 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201

We will discuss what it means to be a responsible scientist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czh5V_0bbOiRuA00

Friday the WineTeenth

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1818 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Join us on Third Fridays at Montego Bar&Grille for food, drinks, live music and more.

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

