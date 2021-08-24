Baltimore events coming up

(BALTIMORE, MD) Live events are coming to Baltimore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baltimore:

Visit Maryland Fall 2021 - Law Preview Nights Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Thinking about law school? Join us for an information session, tour, and law school class!

VEGAN JUICEOLOGY'S GRAND OPENING EVENT Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 413 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

COME AND CELEBRATE VEGAN JUICEOLOGY'S NEW LOCATION GRAND OPENING!

Baltimore County Home Buying Class | The Experience With A Salaried Agent Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Learn how you can master the home buying process with a pressure-free, salaried agent and trusted mortgage partner.

September Responsible Conduct of Research Training Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 660 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201

We will discuss what it means to be a responsible scientist

Friday the WineTeenth Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1818 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Join us on Third Fridays at Montego Bar&Grille for food, drinks, live music and more.