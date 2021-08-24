Cancel
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo events coming soon

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Mateo area:

Outdoor Pranayama and Meditation with Birgit Reimer

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 309 8th Ave, San Mateo, CA

This monthly pranayama class will give the student a solid foundation of the variant breathing techniques. We will learn and study the physical actions involved in the breathing process; such as...

Hillsborough Antiques + Art + Design Show - July 16 - 18, 2021

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1346 Saratoga Dr, San Mateo, CA

Hillsborough Antiques + Art + Design Show is a premier consumer show in the region related to art and design industry. This regional event is set to start on 12 November 2021, Friday.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Mateo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Mateo, CA 94401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Middle School Graphic Novel Book Club

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 55 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA

d. This month we will be reading “The Prince and the Dressmaker” by Jen Wang. For 6th-8th graders only. Once you are registered, pick up your free copy of “The Prince and the Dressmaker”, read it...

SING WITH MASTERWORKS CHORALE

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3900 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo, CA

2021-22 Season Auditions San Mateo – Audition appointments for our 58th performance season are available by request during the month of August. We invite experienced singers in all vocal ranges to...

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
San Marcos, CAthevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 3:00 – 7:00 PM. This Tuesday all San Marcos college students are eligible to receive $1 off a hot food purchase with proof of student I.D. (minimum order $5). The Harvest Festival will feature 250 artisans and crafters, local businesses, kids zone and delicious food options. Enjoy...
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events: Aug. 12 to 15

Puppies, Barbie dolls and sandcastles are just some of the things happening in San Diego this weekend. Hosted by Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, the annual outdoor film series returns to La Jolla after a yearlong hiatus. This year’s theme is “Best Screwball Sparring Matches,” referencing the light-hearted fights common to 1930s screwball comedy movie genre. Must be 21-and-up to attend. 7:30 p.m. at Athenaeum, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Additional screenings will be held on Aug. 19 and 26. General admission tickets are $20 or $54 for the series; ljathenaeum.org/flicks.
East Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

EAST PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARY

There has never been a better time to join the Friends of the East Providence Public Library. Donated books have stacking up for the past year and a half. And they will all go on sale at the next book sale in October. Your membership card provides entry to the...
Musicoregoncoastmagazine.com

Bay Area Fun Fests

Fun Festivals are back on the agenda in the Coos Bay area with the return of the Blackberry Arts Festival and the Bay Area Fun Festival. The Blackberry Arts Festival celebrates all things blackberry and a whole lot more on August 28–29. Yes, there are tons of blackberry-themed yummy items for sale like jam, baked goods, and wine. Attendees can also expect artists and vendors with all types of artisan wares and two days of live music. The festival takes place in downtown Coos Bay on Central Avenue near Highway 101. For updates, go to the Festival website or Facebook page.

