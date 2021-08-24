Cancel
Fairfield, CT

What’s up Fairfield: Local events calendar

Fairfield County Charter
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wW1Yi_0bbOiNcU00

Lecture: Conserving the Artifacts at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Kelley Theatre, 1073 N Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Join us for a discussion about the conservation of artifacts at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2VMV_0bbOiNcU00

Annual Agricultural Fair

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1857 Hillside Rd, Fairfield, CT

It’s that time of year again. Bring flowers and vegetables, hobbies, crafts, hobbies and art for judging. Our annual Agricultural Fair with Vendors, food, raffle and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sCqj_0bbOiNcU00

Flower Workshop

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Bronson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Introduction to Flower Arranging. In this workshop you will learn the basics of flower selection and care, and the fundamentals of design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYuHc_0bbOiNcU00

3rd Annual Tee Up for LivFree

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2390 Easton Turnpike, Fairfield, CT

On Friday, August 27th, we will be hosting our 3rd Annual LivFree Golf Tournament! Join us for fun-filled day of competition & help us raise money to assist families battling pediatric cancer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwYcF_0bbOiNcU00

Dylan Connor Music

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 27 Unquowa Rd, Fairfield, CT

Dylan Connor has been a rock 'n roller since first hearing Van Halen's "Jump" back in '84. He's a singer of clear tenor with an emotional range befitting that of his name...

