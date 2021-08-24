Dallas events calendar

(DALLAS, TX) Live events are coming to Dallas.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Dallas area:

Ellie's Yoga & Brunch with Black Swan Yoga Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Ellie's Brunch, bottomless mimosas, art, free valet and Black Swan Yoga all in one place!

Austin 3-in-1: Microblading, Microshading & Lip Blush Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Dallas, TX 75201

Take advantage of this amazing 3-in-1 course! Be one of the top permanent artists in your town!

Haywire's Live Music Happy Hour Kick-Off Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1920 McKinney Avenue, #Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75201

DALLASITES101 HAPPY HOUR AT HAYWIRE UPTOWN, KICKING OFF THEIR LIVE MUSIC NIGHTS WITH HH SPECIALS IN TRUE TEXAS FASHION!

Deep End Pool Party - Labor Day Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1914 Commerce Street, #19th floor, Dallas, TX 75201

Deep End Pool Series - Rooftop Edition Labor Day Party

Lake Highlands High School Class of '81 Reunion (SAT NIGHT DANCE) Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2218 Bryan Street, #105, Dallas, TX 75201

Lake Highlands Class of 1981 - 40 Year High School Reunion