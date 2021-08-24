Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas events calendar

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
(DALLAS, TX) Live events are coming to Dallas.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Dallas area:

Ellie's Yoga & Brunch with Black Swan Yoga

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Ellie's Brunch, bottomless mimosas, art, free valet and Black Swan Yoga all in one place!

Austin 3-in-1: Microblading, Microshading & Lip Blush

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Dallas, TX 75201

Take advantage of this amazing 3-in-1 course! Be one of the top permanent artists in your town!

Haywire's Live Music Happy Hour Kick-Off

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1920 McKinney Avenue, #Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75201

DALLASITES101 HAPPY HOUR AT HAYWIRE UPTOWN, KICKING OFF THEIR LIVE MUSIC NIGHTS WITH HH SPECIALS IN TRUE TEXAS FASHION!

Deep End Pool Party - Labor Day

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1914 Commerce Street, #19th floor, Dallas, TX 75201

Deep End Pool Series - Rooftop Edition Labor Day Party

Lake Highlands High School Class of '81 Reunion (SAT NIGHT DANCE)

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2218 Bryan Street, #105, Dallas, TX 75201

Lake Highlands Class of 1981 - 40 Year High School Reunion

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

