Atlanta, GA

Live events Atlanta — what’s coming up

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 7 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Atlanta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz5a5_0bbOiGRP00

HBCU Met Gala

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

The HBCU Experience Met Gala is an annual event around HBCU fashion and excellence. The purpose of this event is to highlight HBCU tech, tal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQzve_0bbOiGRP00

FREE Bottle when you call (678)310-5587 to prepay for a section

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 255 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

FREE Bottle when you call (678)310-5587 to prepay for a section Wednesdays@ Monaco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wq2Y8_0bbOiGRP00

Quiet Events US Tour - Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35F2tD_0bbOiGRP00

MALUMA After Party @crazyATL

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 182 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Maluma after party at crazy Atlanta, 100% perreo 100% reggaeton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEmdL_0bbOiGRP00

The Avant Ball

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Opulent Nightlife Group Presents: The Avant Ball. An invite-only Black-Tie Experience for Atlanta socialites.

ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

