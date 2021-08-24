Live events Atlanta — what’s coming up

(ATLANTA, GA) Atlanta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlanta:

HBCU Met Gala Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30303

The HBCU Experience Met Gala is an annual event around HBCU fashion and excellence. The purpose of this event is to highlight HBCU tech, tal

FREE Bottle when you call (678)310-5587 to prepay for a section Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 255 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

FREE Bottle when you call (678)310-5587 to prepay for a section Wednesdays@ Monaco

Quiet Events US Tour - Atlanta, GA Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

MALUMA After Party @crazyATL Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 182 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Maluma after party at crazy Atlanta, 100% perreo 100% reggaeton

The Avant Ball Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Opulent Nightlife Group Presents: The Avant Ball. An invite-only Black-Tie Experience for Atlanta socialites.