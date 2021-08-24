Pacifica events calendar
(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Pacifica calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacifica:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Address: 1522 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA 94044
It’s Been a Looong Time Pacifica, we hope you’re ready!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1220 Linda Mar Blvd, Pacifica, CA 94044
Nature journaling is a discovery process as you capture the wonders of nature with simple sketches and descriptive words.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 776 Bradford Way, Pacifica, CA 94044
Tiki Trot 5K! In Person: August 29, 2021. Virtual: Aug 27-Sept 6 RRCA State Championship 5K Race!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 5 W Manor Dr, Pacifica, CA
Singer-songwriter Kevin Patrick McGee combines fingerstyle playing on 6- and 12-string acoustic guitars with poetic, thoughtful, evocative lyrics in genres ranging from rock to folk to alt-country...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 2070 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA
Free Weekly Lunch at the Pacifica Baptist Church For a kind donation, Rev. Stephen Cosgrove offers a weekly gourmet lunch by getting up every Monday morning at 4am to start preparing his feast...
