Pacifica, CA

Pacifica events calendar

The Pacifica Post
 7 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Pacifica calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pacifica:

The Ghost Town Rebellion Live at Winterstavern Pacifica Ca.

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA 94044

It’s Been a Looong Time Pacifica, we hope you’re ready!

F-01-Introduction to Nature Journaling

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1220 Linda Mar Blvd, Pacifica, CA 94044

Nature journaling is a discovery process as you capture the wonders of nature with simple sketches and descriptive words.

Pacifica Runners Tiki Trot 5K - RRCA State Championship!

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 776 Bradford Way, Pacifica, CA 94044

Tiki Trot 5K! In Person: August 29, 2021. Virtual: Aug 27-Sept 6 RRCA State Championship 5K Race!

Kevin Patrick McGee at Chit-Chat Café

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 5 W Manor Dr, Pacifica, CA

Singer-songwriter Kevin Patrick McGee combines fingerstyle playing on 6- and 12-string acoustic guitars with poetic, thoughtful, evocative lyrics in genres ranging from rock to folk to alt-country...

Free Lunch at Pacifica Baptist Church

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2070 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

Free Weekly Lunch at the Pacifica Baptist Church For a kind donation, Rev. Stephen Cosgrove offers a weekly gourmet lunch by getting up every Monday morning at 4am to start preparing his feast...

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

