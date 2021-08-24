Half Moon Bay events coming up

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Half Moon Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Half Moon Bay:

Want to Volunteer on a Local Farm? Big Wave Farm in Princeton Harbor Loves Volunteers! Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 350 Airport St, Half Moon Bay, CA

Big Wave Farm Days every 2nd and 4th Saturday; 10:00am to 2:00pm. Just show up at 350 Airport St, Half Moon Bay, CA Part of a local, parent-driven nonprofit organization, the Big Wave Farm invites...

Ride to Old Princeton Landing Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 460 Capistrano Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA

Take the scenic route with San Francisco H-D as we head down the coast to Old Princeton Landing to kick back and relax! Meet at SFHD @ 9:00am Kickstands up @ 9:30am Stay tuned for ride route!

Half Moon Bay Junior Rangers Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 95 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA

This 1-hour program for 7 to 12 year olds teaches about the importance of nature and our coastal heritage through exploration, games, and various activities. Become a Junior […]



Coastside Cornhole Warm Up Party Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 460 Capistrano Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA

Your chance to practice your Cornhole skills, learn the rules and get some tips from past winners. Bring your teammate, join a team or just mix and mingle. No Cover Food and Drinks Fun Friends...

Planning Commission Meeting Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Meetings are arranged by date, with the most recent at the top of the list. Click Video to listen to the meeting and view agenda documents, or Agenda or Minutes to see just the documents. You can...