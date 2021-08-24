Cancel
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas events calendar

The Milpitas Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) Milpitas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milpitas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsfTz_0bbOiA9300

Live Music with Simon Santiago — Big Dog Vineyards

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4545 Felter Rd, Milpitas, CA

Our venue’s Back Patio has been reserved for a Private Event on this date during this timeframe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnKgH_0bbOiA9300

Board of Education Meeting - Milpitas Unified School District

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1331 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Milpitas Unified School District: Tuesday, August 24 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PMRegister in advance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoFOI_0bbOiA9300

CWC- One Day DIET Workshop by Lalit M Kapoor

Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

CWC and Lalit M Kapoor jointly present "A one day workshop on How to rejuvenate health and reverse Chronic Diseases"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44T6Qx_0bbOiA9300

Rose 5th Grade Back to School Night - Alexander Rose Elementary

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 250 Roswell Dr, Milpitas, CA

Thursday August 26, 2021: Event listing from Alexander Rose Elementary: Thursday, August 26 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PMSee Google Classroom and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PN7b2_0bbOiA9300

ICC JOOLA FALL OPEN 4 STAR TOURNAMENT

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1507 N Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA

https://www.indiacc.org/programs/icc-tournaments/ ****Average rating of top 4 players is 2719. Check out the entry received list. **** Four Star tournament sanctioned by USATT. **** Mini Cadet...

