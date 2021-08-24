Saratoga events coming soon

(SARATOGA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Saratoga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saratoga area:

10th Grade Class Meeting in the gym Saratoga, CA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 18900 Prospect Rd, Saratoga, CA

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Prospect High School: Wednesday, August 25 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

MINT™ PDO thread lift and Mojitos with Doctor Jacqueline Cheng! Saratoga, CA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 12945 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070

Join us for a night of Mojitos and MINT™ PDO thread lift with Doctor Jacqueline Cheng!

Department Collaboration - Saratoga High School Saratoga, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 20300 Herriman Ave, Saratoga, CA

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Saratoga High School: Wednesday, August 25 (all day)

The Birds Saratoga, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA

In this thriller from Alfred Hitchcock, a wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of...

VIP Petcare at Pet Food Express Saratoga, CA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 12900 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd., Saratoga, CA 95070

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.