Newark events calendar

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newark area:

Tennis Fundamentals Are Just Around the Corner! Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Hoping your child will learn to love tennis? Looking for a way to help them stay active? Our school age tennis clinics are perfect for Fremont kids ages 8 -12 who have very little tennis...

Worship & Fellowship – Hybrid Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2950 Washington Blvd, Fremont, CA

Welcome to our hybrid service! “First Church” is a warm Christian community inviting diversity in the heart of Fremont, California. We celebrate differing voices, views and experiences, yet we are...

Leap Forward With Grade School Tennis! Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA

Tuesday August 3, 2021: Orange Ball Intermediate tennis clinic registration is happening now, and there’s never been a better time to sign...

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

VBS 2021 Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

VBS 2021 Hosted By Bethel Pentecostal Assembly. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Fremont., Please join us for the 1 day VBS