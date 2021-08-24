Newark events calendar
(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Newark area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Hoping your child will learn to love tennis? Looking for a way to help them stay active? Our school age tennis clinics are perfect for Fremont kids ages 8 -12 who have very little tennis...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 2950 Washington Blvd, Fremont, CA
Welcome to our hybrid service! “First Church” is a warm Christian community inviting diversity in the heart of Fremont, California. We celebrate differing voices, views and experiences, yet we are...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA
Tuesday August 3, 2021: Orange Ball Intermediate tennis clinic registration is happening now, and there’s never been a better time to sign...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
VBS 2021 Hosted By Bethel Pentecostal Assembly. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Fremont., Please join us for the 1 day VBS
