Newark, CA

Newark events calendar

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 8 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Live events are lining up on the Newark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newark area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EihUO_0bbOi6hO00

Tennis Fundamentals Are Just Around the Corner!

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Hoping your child will learn to love tennis? Looking for a way to help them stay active? Our school age tennis clinics are perfect for Fremont kids ages 8 -12 who have very little tennis...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGh81_0bbOi6hO00

Worship & Fellowship – Hybrid

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2950 Washington Blvd, Fremont, CA

Welcome to our hybrid service! “First Church” is a warm Christian community inviting diversity in the heart of Fremont, California. We celebrate differing voices, views and experiences, yet we are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02g63y_0bbOi6hO00

Leap Forward With Grade School Tennis!

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 38350 Alta Dr, Fremont, CA

Tuesday August 3, 2021: Orange Ball Intermediate tennis clinic registration is happening now, and there’s never been a better time to sign...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCB0q_0bbOi6hO00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GV5W9_0bbOi6hO00

VBS 2021

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

VBS 2021 Hosted By Bethel Pentecostal Assembly. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Fremont., Please join us for the 1 day VBS

East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

