Los Altos, CA

Los Altos calendar: Events coming up

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 7 days ago

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Live events are coming to Los Altos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Los Altos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhLff_0bbOi33D00

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Los Altos

Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6pfv_0bbOi33D00

Bridge Camp 1 (August 23-27, 2021) for PreK through 5th graders

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 101 N El Monte Ave, Los Altos, CA

Engaging days of activities for your four year old through 5th grader. Email office@canterburycs.org to be placed on interest list with more detailed information to follow. Bridge Camp meets...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2HlD_0bbOi33D00

Moderate+ Creek Trail to Black Mountain Loop Hike (with Social Distancing)

Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 26870 Moody Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA

Let's meet for a weekend hike before 4th of July at the Creek Trail to Black Mountain Loop located near Los Altos hills. Please arrive at the event on time to for the ~8.6 mile hike with ～2500 ft...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLthi_0bbOi33D00

FLEX College Prep’s Grand In-Center Open House (Los Altos)

Los Altos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4600 El Camino Real, #201, Los Altos, CA 94022

Celebrate FLEX College Prep’s post-pandemic Grand In Center Open House, featuring a Back to School Seminar presented by FLEX CEO Danny Byun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vguwo_0bbOi33D00

Virtual BTSN - Ardis G. Egan Junior High

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 100 W Portola Ave, Los Altos, CA

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Ardis G. Egan Junior High: Wednesday, August 25 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

