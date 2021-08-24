Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco calendar: Events coming up

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 7 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Francisco:

Double Rainbow: Live Stand-Up Comedy at Aviator Nation

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 520 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

See the Bay's best comedians, featured on late night TV, Comedy Central, SF Sketchfest and more! 7/31 & 8/28 at Aviator Nation on Hayes st!

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, San Francisco, CA 94102

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Tenderloin Legends: A Historic Walking Tour with Pam Coates

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 398 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Explore unique, historic Tenderloin sites with resident jazz singer Pam Coates, A.K.A. the "Bass of the Bay."

Labor Day Freakend Saturday

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 220 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Power Exchange wants you to cum put in work this Labor Day Freakend!

Cheaper Than Therapy, Stand-up Comedy: Sun, Sep 5, 2021

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy every Thursday @8pm, Fri-Sat @8 & 10pm, and Sunday @7pm. No drink minimum.

