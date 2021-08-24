San Francisco calendar: Events coming up

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Francisco:

Double Rainbow: Live Stand-Up Comedy at Aviator Nation San Francisco, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 520 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

See the Bay's best comedians, featured on late night TV, Comedy Central, SF Sketchfest and more! 7/31 & 8/28 at Aviator Nation on Hayes st!

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing San Francisco, CA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, San Francisco, CA 94102

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Tenderloin Legends: A Historic Walking Tour with Pam Coates San Francisco, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 398 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Explore unique, historic Tenderloin sites with resident jazz singer Pam Coates, A.K.A. the "Bass of the Bay."

Labor Day Freakend Saturday San Francisco, CA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 220 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Power Exchange wants you to cum put in work this Labor Day Freakend!

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy every Thursday @8pm, Fri-Sat @8 & 10pm, and Sunday @7pm. No drink minimum.