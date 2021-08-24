Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer may have confirmed the Sinister Six
A full Spider-Man: No Way Home Sinister Six appearance may be on the cards for the Spider-Man movies at last, as the new trailer seems to tease at least five members of the major Marvel supervillain team. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) is the most obvious as the only supervillain to directly show up in person, as is Green Goblin, but is there a Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard appearance too? If so, who is the sixth member?www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0