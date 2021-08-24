Cancel
Cancer

Protein Biomarkers Show Promise in Predicting Patient Response to Cancer Immunotherapies

technologynetworks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer immunotherapy relies on activating or enhancing the antitumor immune response and has taken a central position in cancer treatment modalities. However, not all patients respond to immunotherapy, and combination immunotherapies increase cost of treatment and heighten the risk for toxicity-related adverse events. While understanding the complex molecular and cellular...

www.technologynetworks.com

Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Improving Cancer Treatment, Patient Outcomes with Genomic Testing

Cancer has proven to be difficult to manage for patients and healthcare providers. From diagnosis to treatment, the disease presents many obstacles and complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cancer was the second leading cause of death in the United States in 2019, resulting in nearly 600,000 deaths.
CancerMedicalXpress

COVID-19 immune response appears strong in cancer patients

(HealthDay)—The seropositivity rate among patients with cancer remains high four months after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a research letter published online Aug. 11 in JAMA Oncology. Noa Eliakim-Raz, M.D., from the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, and colleagues assessed the antispike (anti-S) immunoglobulin...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Immunotherapy May Be Effective In Certain Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer, which represents 95% of all metastatic colorectal cancer cases, are more responsive to checkpoint blockade immunotherapy if the patient’s tumors have not spread to the liver, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Checkpoint blockade immunotherapy is an innovative treatment that helps the immune system recognize and attack cancerous cells.
CancerBoston Herald

Pancreatic cancer treatment: New drug combo shows promise, MIT researchers discover

A new drug combination is showing early potential for treating pancreatic cancer, according to MIT researchers who found that the therapy can quash pancreatic tumors in mice. The cancer that affects about 60,000 Americans every year is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. Pancreatic tumors often become resistant to some chemotherapies, but now a team of MIT researchers has developed an immunotherapy strategy that can eliminate pancreatic tumors in mice.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Patient Response to LuPSMA Therapy in mCRPC

An expert in prostate cancer comments on patient response to 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy, particularly for patients with mCRPC who have liver metastases. Evan Y. Yu, MD: I think, when you look at the patient populations in the VISION trial, and you are looking at different baseline characteristics, people are always looking at specific things like the location of the disease. We know, from many other studies, that nodal disease only is generally a better prognostic patient population. Those with liver metastases are a worse population. I think a lot of attention has been given to patients who have liver metastases with prostate cancer because they generally tend to be prognostically worse. They generally tend to not respond as well to therapy. I think that is one interesting thing that we see in the VISION trial. If you look at the waterfall plots and the forest plots from the study, what you will see is that the patients who have liver metastases seem to do quite similarly as the other populations that have a better prognosis, especially for radiographic progression-free survival, which really points toward the fact that the agent lutetium-177 PSMA-617 is efficacious for those who have liver metastases.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Avelumab Maintenance Therapy Shows Favorable Results After Frontline Chemotherapy in Bladder Cancer

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Cora N. Sternberg, MD, discusses the case of a 66-year-old woman with bladder cancer. Cora N. Sternberg, MD, professor of Medicine, clinical director, Englander Institute for Precision Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, Meyer Cancer Center in a NewYork-Presbyterian, discusses...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Patient With RET-Mutated Thyroid Cancer Is Eligible for Multiple Targeted Therapies

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Twelve months after a male patient with RET-mutant thyroid cancer was no longer asymptomatic, the patient developed symptoms that led the treating physician to discover metastatic disease. Twelve months after a male patient with thyroid cancer was no...
Diseases & Treatmentscancerhealth.com

Immunotherapy Shows Continued Survival Benefit for Advanced Melanoma

When researchers submit a new drug to the FDA for approval, they submit a mountain of data regarding clinical trial results, information about how the drug is manufactured, data from any preclinical studies, and the proposed drug label which includes how it is to be used and any possible risks. The FDA then carefully reviews all available data before making its decision.
CancerPhysics World

Low-dose radiation plus immunotherapy can eliminate metastatic cancer in mice

Targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT) can increase the effectiveness of immunotherapy, helping to eradicate metastatic cancer in mice even when the radiation dose is too low to destroy the cancer outright. That’s the conclusion of a study by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to a new method for treating metastatic cancer, particularly for immunologically “cold” tumours that do not respond to immunotherapy.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Immunotherapy For Lung Cancer Adopted Quickly, has Real World Efficacy

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Eric S. Nadler, MD, discusses IMpower133’s real-world implication and the effects immunotherapy has had on the ES-SCLC space. The IMpower133 trial (NCT02763579) helped to establish immunotherapy’s usefulness in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). However, questions remain around atezolizumab’s (Tecentriq) real-world efficacy and uptake.
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer immunotherapy: The breakthroughs so far and the challenges still ahead

After over a century of development, cancer immunotherapy (CIT) has risen to become a promising approach for treating cancer. Unlike conventional methods that try to kill cancer cells directly, CIT involves modifying or stimulating the immune system’s natural ability to fight the disease. So far, various CIT treatments have shown remarkable results in terms of survival rates, and many new and combination strategies are currently under study.
Canceroutsourcing-pharma.com

Survey: cancer patients missing out on much-needed genetic testing

According to patient-matching specialist TrialJectory, 90% of cancer patients know the vitality of genetic testing but more than half are not being tested. TrialJectory, a company that offers an artificial intelligence-based platform connecting cancer patients to research, has announced results from a survey on cancer patients and genetic testing. According to the responses, while the majority of those surveyed (90%) know that genetic testing is useful in improving clinical outcomes, under half of them (46%) have reported undergoing next-generation sequencing (NGS), used to identify cancer mutations and familiar cancer mutation carriers.
CancerNewswise

Yale Cancer Center Study Shows Stem-Like T Cells Could Aid Immunotherapy in Cancer Treatment

Newswise — In a new study by Yale Cancer Center, researchers show stem-like T cells within certain lymph nodes could be natural cancer fighters. Targeting these T cells, which are a type of white blood cells, with immunotherapy drugs could increase the number of cancer patients that respond to treatment. The findings were reported online today in the journal Science Immunology.
Cancercell.com

Engineering stem cells for cancer immunotherapy

Gene engineering of stem cells provide a persistent and stable source for long-term in vivo generation of immune cells with specific tumor targeting. Gene engineering of stem cell provide an ‘off-the-shelf’ allogeneic cellular product for cancer immunotherapy. Stem cells can be engineered and differentiated into a variety of cell types,...
CancerThe Jewish Press

Israeli Researchers Show that ‘Silent Mutations’ Can Predict Development of Cancer

Israeli researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Zimin Institute for Engineering Solutions Advancing Better Lives at Tel Aviv University have been able to predict both the type of cancer and patients’ survival probability based on silent mutations in cancer genomes, a proof of concept that may well save lives in the future.
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Predictive Analytics Determines Throat Cancer Outcomes

With increasing rates of human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated disease, researchers’ understanding of biologic characteristics and treatment of oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) has developed. Currently, there are multiple studies underway to evaluate treatment for patients with HPV-positive OPSCC. However, data suggests that patterns of recurrence differ depending on HPV status. Individual...
CancerMedscape News

COVID Booster May Benefit Active-Treatment Cancer Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A COVID-19 booster shot may be beneficial for patients with cancer who are undergoing treatment, according to new findings from an Isreali case-control study. The seropositivity rate among the patients with cancer remained high (87%) about...
Healthcancernetwork.com

Ipilimumab/Nivolumab Elicits Promising Responses in Patients With Angiosarcoma

Findings from the phase 2 DART trial demonstrated that the combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab may have potential for the treatment of patients with angiosarcoma. The combination of ipilimumab (Yervoy) and nivolumab (Opdivo) demonstrated promising activity in patients with angiosarcoma, including those with cutaneous tumors of the face or scalp, according to the results of the phase 2 DART (SWOG S1609) trial (NCT02834013).
Cancercancernetwork.com

FDA Converts Indication for Pembrolizumab as Frontline Therapy for Bladder Cancer to Full Approval

The FDA has granted a full approval to pembrolizumab for the treatment of platinum-ineligible patients with urothelial cancer. An accelerated approval for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not eligible to receive platinum-based therapies has been converted to full approval following meetings with the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), reported the drug’s developer, Merck.1.
CancerMedicalXpress

Should cancer patients participate in tumour conferences?

The goal of tumor conferences is to determine the best treatment for patients with complex cancers. In these interdisciplinary meetings, doctors from various branches of medicine convene to talk about a patient's case—however, the patient is rarely present. In the PINTU study a team of researchers from the University of Oldenburg and the University Hospitals of Bonn and Cologne has now investigated whether cancer patients can benefit from participating in these meetings. The study, which was funded by Deutsche Krebshilfe e.V., has now been published in the journal Cancer Medicine.

