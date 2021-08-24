Jennifer Garner took her 12-year-old daughter shopping in LA
Jennifer Garner proved to be mom of the year earlier this week. On Monday, after the actress picked her daughter Seraphina up from school, she took the 12-year-old shopping for some new athletic items.
The two were spotted shopping at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Santa Monica, California. For the outing, the ‘13 Going on 30’ actress dressed comfortably in a dark navy t-shirt paired with a patterned skirt and a pair of dark apt running sneakers. Seraphina is already proving to be a little fashionista. Her dark hair was styled down and she protected her face with a mask and sunglasses.
For the shopping trip, the famous daughter wore cargo pants, a white button down short sleeved shirt that had a green tie worn underneath a cream sweater vest. She paired her look with bright socks, white sneakers, hanging earrings, and a face mask.
Just the day before, Garner was out shopping again for school supplies with Seraphina and her son Samuel. Prior to these shopping trips, last week the 49-year-old was spotted hanging out with ex-boyfriend John Miller in New York City. The two dated back in 2018.Reportedly the couple was together for two years before splitting up last August.
RELATED:
Jennifer Garner was spotted hanging out with an ex-boyfriend
Jennifer Garner teams up with Netflix for ‘Yes Day’ sequel as part of new deal
Celebrities react to Jennifer Garner’s childhood photo
It doesn’t seem like there is any bad blood between the exes. For the outing, the ‘13 Going on 30’ actress dressed casually in a black and white printed sweater, jeans, and black sandals. Her brown hair was styled down and she wore glasses. Miller was seen wearing a red checkered shirt, black jeans, and dark boots.
Garner seems to be having a busy summer shopping with her kids and hanging out with ex-boyfriends!
Comments / 4