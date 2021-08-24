Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner took her 12-year-old daughter shopping in LA

By Fabiana Buontempo
Posted by 
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 8 days ago

Jennifer Garner proved to be mom of the year earlier this week. On Monday, after the actress picked her daughter Seraphina up from school, she took the 12-year-old shopping for some new athletic items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyCsV_0bbOfpe100 GrosbyGroup
The mother-daughter duo were spotted out together on Monday.

The two were spotted shopping at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Santa Monica, California. For the outing, the ‘13 Going on 30’ actress dressed comfortably in a dark navy t-shirt paired with a patterned skirt and a pair of dark apt running sneakers. Seraphina is already proving to be a little fashionista. Her dark hair was styled down and she protected her face with a mask and sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEDkN_0bbOfpe100 GrosbyGroup
Seraphina’s shopping outfit the other day.

For the shopping trip, the famous daughter wore cargo pants, a white button down short sleeved shirt that had a green tie worn underneath a cream sweater vest. She paired her look with bright socks, white sneakers, hanging earrings, and a face mask.

Just the day before, Garner was out shopping again for school supplies with Seraphina and her son Samuel. Prior to these shopping trips, last week the 49-year-old was spotted hanging out with ex-boyfriend John Miller in New York City. The two dated back in 2018.Reportedly the couple was together for two years before splitting up last August.

RELATED:

Jennifer Garner was spotted hanging out with an ex-boyfriend

Jennifer Garner teams up with Netflix for ‘Yes Day’ sequel as part of new deal

Celebrities react to Jennifer Garner’s childhood photo

It doesn’t seem like there is any bad blood between the exes. For the outing, the ‘13 Going on 30’ actress dressed casually in a black and white printed sweater, jeans, and black sandals. Her brown hair was styled down and she wore glasses. Miller was seen wearing a red checkered shirt, black jeans, and dark boots.

Garner seems to be having a busy summer shopping with her kids and hanging out with ex-boyfriends!

Comments / 4

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#New York City#Santa Monica#Big 5 Sporting Goods#Yes Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Go Shopping Amid Serious Marriage Discussions: Photos

Shop ’til you drop. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted indulging in some retail therapy after insiders revealed their serious discussions about getting married. The two were seen holding hands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 24, as they went shopping. Lopez, 52, wore her hair in a bun with a black and white houndstooth Tom Ford skirt, black turtleneck tank top and matching black and white sunglasses. She finished the look with mesh black stiletto heels that gave the 5’5 star several inches of height while walking with her 6’4 boyfriend.
MoviesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner reunites with former love interest for exciting new project

Jennifer Garner is set to reunite with her close friend and former on-screen love interest Mark Ruffalo for a new movie - and we are beside ourselves with excitement!. The two actors, who starred in the iconic 13 Going on 30 together back in 2004, will appear alongside each other as husband and wife in new Netflix action-adventure flick, The Adam Project.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Jennifer Garner Doesn't Regret Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Sadly, the two announced their plan to divorce in 2015 just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary and one month after reports surfaced that Affleck was allegedly having an affair with the family nanny. (Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016 that they had been "separated for months" before the nanny rumors.)
New York City, NYPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Garner Reunites With Ex John Miller for NYC Outing

Watch: Jennifer Garner Has One Hope for Ben Affleck Amid J.Lo Romance. Looks like Ben Affleck isn't the only one giving love a second chance. On Monday, Aug. 16, Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend John Miller in New York City for the first time since reports emerged last August that the two had broken up after almost two years of dating.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jennifer Garner Seen Spending Time with Former Flame John Miller

Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller dated casually beginning in 2018, PEOPLE reported at the time. Jennifer Garner is hanging out with an old flame. The 13 Going on 30 actress, 49, was spotted with John Miller, 43, in New York City on Tuesday. Garner donned a sweater, jeans and a face mask for the outing, while Miller wore dark pants and a flannel shirt rolled up to his elbows.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

Cardi B sets the Internet abuzz as she gifts her 3-year-old daughter a shiny $48,000 Birkin bag

28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B has her Instagram followers marinating in their opinions since she treated her three-year-old daughter to a $48,000 bedazzled Birkin handbag. ‘Me & my best friend for life’ the rapper captioned the post featuring her daughter, holding a pale yellow Hermés Birkin bag with a bedazzled rainbow on the front. Three-year-old Kulture spotted a rainbow bag at Claire’s. The little one was so obsessed with the colorful purse she begged mommy Cardi to get one for her. Mommy indeed did but a $48,000 designer version that required more than 30,000 vibrant crystals, along with 100 hours of work to place them all.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Ben Affleck Enjoyed a "Perfect" 49th Birthday Celebration with Jennifer Lopez and His Kids

Ben Affleck spent his 49th birthday with his most cherished circle. On Sunday, Affleck celebrated the tail end of his 40s with a quiet and intimate gathering with his loved ones. Affleck's special night, of course, also included his rekindled beau, Jennifer Lopez, who brought over a cake to celebrate her man, along with jewelry handpicked for Affleck's daughters, according to People insiders. The celebration was a perfectly low-key night for Affleck, a source also confirmed, sharing, "Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tested Out Life as a Family of 7 With This All-Day Outing

It’s really been the summer of love for the recently rekindled Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The couple have been basking in the glow of their renewed romance since seemingly getting back together in May 2021. Throughout the past few months, they’ve taken their relationship international with a trip for Lopez’s 52nd birthday, house-hunting in Los Angeles, and more. But as summer quickly transitions to the fall season, it’s clearer now more than ever that the couple’s priority is on their five kids and exploring life as a blended family. Just this past weekend, Lopez and Affleck tested the waters with...
Posted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Is Sensibly ’90s in Floral Midi Skirt and Sharp Prada Navy Sneakers

Jennifer Garner hinted at a ’90s trend while shopping in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress accompanied her 12-year-old daughter Seraphina on Monday. While the duo shopped, Garner went casual with hints of ’90s trends by wearing a floral midi skirt and pairing it with a simple cotton navy T-shirt. The midi style blew up during the decade and has recently made a resurgence, among many other ’90s and early 2000s trends. She added a white wristwatch and a hot pink face mask to the look and left her brown locks down. Like so many of her other outings, the “13 Going on...
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Jennifer Garner Sparks Reunion Rumors

Jennifer Garner sparked reunion rumors after being spotted out with her ex John Miller in NYC following reports that the pair had broken up last August after two years of dating. An eyewitness told E! that the pair tried to fly under the radar. This comes three months after Us...
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Ben Affleck spotted looking for engagement rings

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): Amid the 'reunion' and 'family dates', here comes another update about one of the hottest couples of Hollywood- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The Oscar-winning actor along with his mother and child was recently spotted browsing engagement rings at Tiffany and Co. in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy