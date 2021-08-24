Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Isle Royale National Park Devastated By Wildfire, Forced to Close Affected Areas

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqWiv_0bbOfQly00

When you show up at Isle Royale National Park northwest of Lake Superior in Michigan, you’re greeted by the rustic and exclusive outdoors.

Isle Royale is an island off the Great Lakes. It all starts with a journey across Lake Superior, where you’re then faced with crystal clear water, a beautiful shoreline, and a land untouched by outside influences. It’s home to gorgeous forests full of wildlife, such as wolves and moose.

Isle Royale National Park Wildfire

Sadly, parts of Isle Royale National Park face closures after a wildfire damaged part of the land.

According to ABC 12, there is a devastating wildfire that has scorched 200 acres of beautiful, natural land. The ongoing forest fire has done the most damage on the east end of the remote island, the Horne.

The fire is caused by the ongoing drought, which we are seeing all across the country. The high levels of fire dangers and hot temperatures are other factors. The fire started after lightning struck the dry forest.

Some closed areas include a lot of the campsites and trails along the shoreline of Duncan Bay. The closures are meant to keep people at a safe distance from the fires. It also allows officials to evaluate the area and to fully understand the fire conditions.

Some of the other closures include Lone Cove Trail and Campground, Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction, Hidden Lake Dock, and Stoll Trial and Scoville Point.

So, if you were planning an epic backpacking trip through the remote island, maybe put it on hold.

Lassen Volcanic National Park Burns

Sadly, Isle Royale National Park is not the only national park to suffer from the huge influx of fires happening.

The Dixie Fire burned through half of Lassen Volcanic National Park. It has left all the historical cabins and the lookout tower in a state of burned-down rubble.

The Dixie Fire in Northern California is the second-largest fire in state history. The disastrous fire has burned down hundreds of buildings and has left communities destroyed. The fire has burned about 725,822 acres and is at about 40% containment at this time.

According to NPR, the California fire officials reported more than a dozen active wildfires all across the state, which is a number that has continued to fluctuate. There are over 100 wildfires burning through the western portion of the U.S.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the fire has not reached the town of Mineral yet. This is where the headquarters of the park is located. It has also not impacted the Bumpass Hell geothermal hotbed. As the fire grows, lovers of the national park are hoping that little more damage will occur.

There are normally half a million people that visit the national park each year. The fire impacted about 106,452 acres of the park.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

190K+
Followers
20K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Wolves#Extreme Weather#Abc 12#Wwj950#Stoll Trial#Scoville Point#The Dixie Fire#Lassennps#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California Statekalw.org

California Closing National Parks Through Mid-September

In the wake of a statewide wildfire crisis, the U.S. Forest Service announced yesterday in a press release that it is temporarily closing national parks throughout California from just before midnight tonight through September 17 for safety reasons. The Forest Service hopes to minimize the likelihood that visitors become trapped...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’: Troy Landry’s Explanation on Why There’s Many Rules, Regulations in Alligator Hunting

For hundreds of years, hunting alligators has been a way of life for people living on the swamps of Louisiana. But with the human population increasing over the past few centuries, many species have been hunted to near extinction. American alligators themselves had a close call as recently as 50 years ago. According to “Swamp People” star Troy Landry, that’s the very reason hunting them today is bogged down in so much bureaucracy.
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Time-lapse of Caldor Fire Shows Brutal Intensity of Smoke Over Lake Tahoe

This startling time-lapse does an incredible, yet frightening job of illustrating the impact Caldor Fire is already having on Lake Tahoe. “SMOKEY SKIES: A time-lapse shows smoke hanging over Lake Tahoe on Tuesday,” shares CBS News Tuesday. As the network states, “The Caldor Fire continues to grow near South Lake Tahoe, California, reaching 191,607 acres (nearly 300 square miles) as evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: 2 Major Characters Noticeably Absent From Season 9 Teaser Pics

Two major characters from Chicago PD are noticeably absent from the new teaser pics for season 9. Both Ruzek and Burgess are nowhere to be found in the new pics that dropped. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be in the episode altogether. The series had an action-packed season finale that saw the cover-up of a shooting, a proposal, and a character shot and sent to the hospital. Now, Chicago PD is almost back, so where are Burgess and Ruzek?
Utah StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Takes Down 200-Inch Velvet Mule Buck

In late July, 29-year-old Austin Land spotted something that stopped him in his tracks. While scanning an area in the pre-hunting season, Land noticed a velvet mule deer buck with an impressive rack that intrigued the hunter, even then. And, Austin knew the magnificent animal’s spread and spectacular rack would...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gushes About Being Married to Gwen Stefani in New Interview: ‘Can’t Get Away From Me Now’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are newly wedded and blissfully happy. And in an interview with People, Shelton gave fans a little peek into their lives as husband and wife. The couple got hitched during an intimate ceremony last month, which caused a little drama with the stars’ friends. The couple wanted to avoid a “media circus,” so they opted to keep their guest list short. But in the end, no one had hard feelings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy