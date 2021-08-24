This Fun and Colorful Elopement Features Arcade Games, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, and Flawless Attire

Are you and your S.O. planning to elope and looking for ways to turn the special moment into an all-day event? You’ve come to the right place. This retro-inspired elopement designed by the talented Nancy Weber of Functions Pittsburgh is filled with steal-worthy ideas for those who just want to run off with their honey and exchange “I dos!” It’s also totally fit for couples who consider themselves kids at heart, too. “We designed this shoot to provide colorful inspiration for the couple who just wants to have fun,” says Nancy. She teamed up an amazing crew of vendors, such as Holly Hanna Floral and Kaitlin Powell Photography, to create a concept that featured lively, eclectic design elements, modern wardrobe choices, and details that “speak to wild hearts,” adds Nancy.