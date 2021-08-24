Cancel
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughters Pose on Rooftop in Sweet ‘Big Sis With Littlest Sis’ Pics

By Leanne Stahulak
 8 days ago
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s oldest daughter, 24-year-old Gracie, posted the sweetest pic of her and her “littlest” sister.

In reality, the three McGraw daughters are pretty close in age. Middle daughter Maggie just turned 23 a few weeks ago, and youngest daughter Audrey is 19. The three share a close bond with one another, though now that they’re all grown up, they see each other less often.

So, they definitely take advantage of the little time they do get to spend together. Yesterday, Tim McGraw’s daughter Gracie posted a pic of her and Audrey on a rooftop in some big city. Audrey rocked a tight black top and bell-bottom jeans straight outta the 70s, while Gracie pulled off an oversized blue button-down, mom jeans, and classic Converse sneakers.

“Big sis with littlest sis who is taller,” Gracie wrote in her caption. Audrey must’ve gotten her height from her mom, who’s 5’10.

Tim McGraw’s youngest daughter, Audrey, commented on her big sister’s post with a bunch of rock-on and heart emojis. Rita Wilson even commented on it with a cheery, “Hi ladies!”

According to Country Thang Daily, Gracie is currently pursuing an acting career with Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles. She also recently graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from NYU.

Audrey, on the other hand, models for brand Tony Burch and attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Looks like acting and performing run in the family.

Tim McGraw’s Youngest Daughter Audrey Stars In His Music Video

Earlier this month Tim McGraw released his first music video since 2018, for the song “7500 OBO.” His youngest daughter Audrey actually stars in the video, kicking off her acting career with a job that’s close to home.

Tim McGraw shared a video clip on Twitter of him discussing the video and Audrey’s role in it.

“The idea was pretty cool because when it came in…instead of it being about a guy and his truck, we made it about a teenage girl and her truck,” McGraw said.

The officials behind the video apparently asked McGraw specifically if Audrey could star in it. They’d seen some of her modeling photos and wanted to see what she could do on the screen.

“First of all, I asked the boss – my wife – and then I asked Audrey,” the country star said with a laugh.

You can tell how proud he is of her hard work, though. “That was one of the coolest things I’ve done, is just watch her in the video and watch her perform and act,” McGraw said.

He finished the video with a sweet note about Audrey, Maggie, and Gracie.

“You know, my girls are the light of my life,” Tim McGraw said.“They’re the sweetest things in the world and I was just so proud of her.”

