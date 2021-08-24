PS5 Restock Update for PS Direct, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy and More

When you need a particular product in a hurry, there are few places easier to find what you're looking for than Amazon. With just a few clicks, you can locate practically any item, purchase it, and know that it will arrive at your doorstep days later. However, with so many products available, some occasionally fall through the cracks when it comes safety. Unfortunately, that's the case with one Amazon exclusive product that's being pulled from the market, and authorities are telling anyone who has one at home to stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Amazon purchases are affected and what to do if you have the recalled product at home.